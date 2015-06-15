Ivan Alonso of Nacional celebrates after scoring against Penarol during a match for the Uruguayan soccer Championship in Montevideo, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MONTEVIDEO Nacional are seven minutes or an Uruguayan FA (AUF) tribunal ruling from winning the 2014-15 league title after the final against bitter rivals Penarol was suspended due to crowd violence.

The referee suspended Sunday's match at the Centenario seven minutes from the end of extra time with Nacional leading 3-2. An AUF ruling was expected on Monday.

Nacional's veteran striker Alvaro Recoba had just had a penalty saved by Pablo Migliore and Penarol fans tried to invade the pitch from the Amsterdam stand behind one of the goals.

Fans fought with riot police, ripped up seats and flung them towards the pitch.

An ambulance parked to one side of the pitch in case of emergencies during the match had to drive onto the field to escape the objects.

An AUF disciplinary tribunal will decide whether the remaining seven minutes should be played or Nacional declared champions.

As the violence subsided a stand was erected on the pitch and Nacional's players were handed a cup and medals but those were unofficial, given by the tournament sponsors, the daily El Pais reported (www.ovacionadigital.com.uy).

"Forgetting the seven minutes they say are yet to be played, we must give a sign (we want an end to violence), even if we lose a title," Penarol president Juan Pedro Damiani was quoted as saying by El Observador (www.elobservador.com.uy).

Nacional qualified for the title decider as winners of the Apertura championship in the first half of the season and Penarol as Clausura winners earlier this month.

They led 2-0 at half-time after goals by strikers Sebastian Fernandez and Ivan Alonso but Penarol hit back in the second half.

Penarol's battling midfielder Luis Aguiar scored twice, his equaliser coming from a penalty when they were down to 10 men after Jorge Rodriguez had been sent off.

Defender Santiago Romero restored Nacional's lead 12 minutes from the end of extra time.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)