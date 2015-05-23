MONTEVIDEO Striker Diego Rolan, who has scored 15 Ligue 1 goals for Girondins Bordeaux this season, has been named in Uruguay’s 23-man squad that will defend the Copa America title in Chile next month.

The 22-year-old, among several young players in a renewed Uruguay side, will be looking to partner Edinson Cavani up front in the absence of the suspended Luis Suarez and retired Diego Forlan.

With Diego Lugano, who lifted Uruguay’s record 15th trophy in Argentina in 2011, also missing, coach Oscar Tabarez’s team will be captained by Atletico Madrid centre back Diego Godin.

Uruguay have been drawn in Group B with favourites Argentina, Paraguay and Jamaica for the June 11-July 4 tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad)

Defenders: Maxi Pereira (Benfica), Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin (both Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Liverpool), Gaston Silva (Torino)

Midfielders: Alvaro Pereira (Estudiantes), Mathias Corujo, Guzman Pereira (both Universidad de Chile), Jorge Fucile (Nacional), Alvaro Gonzalez (Torino), Carlos Sanchez (River Plate), Egidio Arevalo Rios (UANL Tigres), Nicolas Lodeiro (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Cristhian Stuani (Espanyol), Abel Hernandez (Hull City), Edinson Cavani (Paris St-Germain), Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux), Jonathan Rodriguez (Benfica)

