Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
The outcome of Uruguay forward Luis Suarez's appeal against his ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini will be announced on Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday.
Suarez was suspended for nine competitive internationals and from all football-related activity for four months after sinking his teeth into Chiellini during the second half of Uruguay's 1-0 win in a World Cup group game on June 24.
After losing an appeal with football governing body FIFA, the Barcelona forward took his case to CAS, which conducted a hearing on the matter last Friday.
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport will announce its decision in the matter Luis Suarez, FC Barcelona and the Uruguayan FA on Thursday 14 August 2014, at around 3pm (2 p.m. BST)," the Lausanne-based tribunal said in a statement.
"At the request of the appellants and with the agreement of FIFA, the CAS has conducted an expedited arbitration procedure. As a consequence, the CAS Panel has accepted to render its decision within a short period of time but with grounds to follow later."
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.