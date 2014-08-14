Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez arrives for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday that Uruguay forward Luis Suarez had lost his appeal against his four-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a World Cup match. He will, however, be allowed to train with his new club Barcelona.

Suarez is one of the world's best footballers but also one of the most volatile, with a history of controversy.

Here are the details of the main flashpoints in Suarez's incident-packed career.

July 2, 2010. In the World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa, Suarez used his hand in the closing seconds of extra time to block a header that looked a certain goal for Ghana with the game locked at 1-1.

He was sent off but punched the air in joy when Ghana missed the resulting penalty. Uruguay won the match in a penalty shootout, stopping Ghana from becoming the first African team to reach the last four. His punishment was to miss the semi-final which his team lost.

Nov. 20, 2010. Playing for Ajax Amsterdam, Suarez sunk his teeth into PSV Eindhoven player Otman Bakkal's shoulder. The offence, the first of his three major biting incidents, earned Suarez a seven-match ban and a nickname of the "Cannibal of Ajax" in Dutch media.

Oct. 15, 2011. Now playing for Liverpool, Suarez was accused of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during a Premier League match. He was banned for eight games and fined 40,000 pounds.

April 21, 2013. In a match against Chelsea, Suarez bit defender Branislav Ivanovic on the arm. He was banned for 10 games and further vilified by the British media and public.

June 24, 2014. In Uruguay's final group match against Italy at the World Cup in Brazil, with the score at 0-0, Suarez bit defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder before rolling on the ground and clutching his teeth. The Italians were still protesting when Uruguay scored to put them out of the tournament.

FIFA banned Suarez for nine international matches, suspended him from any football-related activity for four months, and fined him 100,000 Swiss francs ($111,000).

Aug. 14, 2014. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the ban but ruled that Suarez would be allowed to train and attend matches with his new club Barcelona.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Ken Ferris)