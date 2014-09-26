Injured Henderson 'no chance' for England's March matches
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
MONTEVIDEO Luis Suarez has been included in a provisional Uruguay squad for next month's friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Oman, the Uruguay Football Association (AUF) said on Thursday.
The controversial Barcelona forward has been banned for four months, plus nine competitive internationals, for the infamous World Cup incident where he bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.
He can play in friendlies, however, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) removed a clause which banned him from "any football activity" during his four-month suspension.
After being left out of this month's friendlies against Japan and South Korea, Suarez has been included by coach Oscar Tabarez in a 29-man squad for the games away to Saudi Arabia on Oct 10 and Oman three days later.
(Reporting by Patricia Avila, additional reporting by Esteban Farat; Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)
Liverpool kept their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League on course as Emre Can thundered home a second-half winner to complete a hard-earned 2-1 comeback win over Burnley at a relieved Anfield on Sunday.
BARCELONA Barcelona slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday and lost top spot in La Liga to Real Madrid, who recovered to beat Real Betis 2-1 thanks to a header by the irrepressible Sergio Ramos.