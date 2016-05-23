BARCELONA May 23 Uruguay's Luis Suarez is doubtful for the Copa America after suffering a thigh injury in Barcelona's Spanish Cup final triumph over Sevilla.

The striker limped off in the 56th minute of Sunday's game and underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed damage to his right hamstring.

"Tests on Monday morning have confirmed that FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has suffered an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his right leg," Barcelona said in a statement.

A hamstring injury normally take between three to six weeks to heal but the club said Suarez still planned to join the Uruguay squad on June 1 to continue with the second phase of his treatment.

If the 29-year-old fails to recover for their opening game against Mexico on June 6 it will be a considerable blow to Oscar Tabarez's team after the striker finished as La Liga top scorer with 40 goals.

Suarez, who is Uruguay's all-time record scorer with 45 goals in 85 games, had been included in the 23-man squad for next month's centenary edition of football's oldest continental tournament in which he has not played for five years.

Uruguay also face Venezuela (June 10) and Jamaica (June 14) in Copa America Group C.

