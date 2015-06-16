MONTEVIDEO Nacional will be declared Uruguayan champions on Tuesday after the title-deciding final was abandoned seven minutes from time due to rioting by the fans of rivals Penarol, a Uruguayan FA (AUF) director said.

The referee suspended Sunday’s final of the 2014/15 season at the Centenario seven minutes from the end of extra time with Nacional leading 3-2 against Penarol, who had Jorge Rodriguez sent off in the 84th minute.

An AUF disciplinary tribunal ruled against playing the remaining seven minutes.

“This evening we’re going to sign the certificate declaring Nacional 2014/15 Uruguayan champions in view of the tribunal’s decision,” Juan Ceretta, head of the AUF’s first division executive board, told Reuters.

Fans tried to invade the pitch from a stand behind one of the goals after Nacional’s veteran striker Alvaro Recoba had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Pablo Migliore.

They ripped up seats and flung them as well as bottles and stones at riot police trying to restore order.

The AUF will decide whether to sanction Penarol for their fans’ violent behaviour and the club faces a massive bill for repairs to the Centenario stadium.

“The case will remain open to know what happens to Penarol... The code (of conduct) stipulates (anything) from economic sanctions to points deductions,” Ceretta said.

It is Nacional’s 45th league title since 1900, which includes the amateur era. The professional league began in 1932.

Nacional qualified for the title decider as winners of the Apertura championship in the first half of the season and Penarol as Clausura winners earlier this month.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)