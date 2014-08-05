MONTEVIDEO Uruguay play Japan and South Korea on a tour of Asia in September, when they will not be able to pick disgraced striker Luis Suarez, the Uruguayan FA (AUF) said on Tuesday.

Coach Oscar Tabarez's side will meet Japan in a Kirin Cup match in Sapporo on Sept. 5. They will face the Koreans in Seoul four days later.

Suarez is serving a four-month ban from all football related activities for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a World Cup match in June.

The striker was also suspended for nine competitive matches. He served the first when Uruguay played Colombia and lost in the last 16 at the World Cup.

