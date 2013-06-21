FIFA Women's World Player of the Year 2012 Abby Wambach of the U.S. delivers a speech after after receiving her trophy during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Abby Wambach of the U.S. kisses her gold medal after winning the women's soccer final against Japan during the victory ceremony at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

United States striker Abby Wambach became the all-time top scorer in women's international football when she scored four first-half goals in a friendly against South Korea on Thursday to take her tally to 160.

The record was previously held by American Mia Hamm, who scored 158 goals in 275 games before retiring in 2004.

Wambach, playing in her 207th international, started the game at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on 156 goals but she broke the record with a hat-trick inside 31 minutes.

The 33-year-old added fourth goal on the stroke of halftime.

