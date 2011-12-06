MELBOURNE David Beckham has ruled out management as a post-playing career, saying he did not enjoy his time as an assistant to England manager Fabio Capello at last year's World Cup.

The former captain missed the 2010 finals through injury but joined the squad as a member of Capello's support staff for England's disappointing campaign which ended with a thumping 4-1 loss to Germany in the second round.

"I didn't like it at all. I don't know how managers and coaches do it," the 36-year-old told the Herald Sun newspaper ahead of Tuesday's match between his Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy and local side Melbourne Victory.

"I love working with kids and coaching kids, but being a manager is one of those things that has never interested me. I enjoyed being part of that whole experience (in South Africa), but being on the sidelines was difficult."

Tuesday's match in Melbourne may be the former England midfielder's last for Galaxy, as he weighs up his next career move with a view to breaking into Britain's soccer team for next year's London Olympic Games.

Beckham has been strongly linked with Ligue 1 club Paris St Germain but has also said he could take another contract with the Galaxy.

"I've had other offers, which is nice, especially when you're 36, some people would say towards the end of my career. I've got options and offers but I'm still a Galaxy player right now and that might not change," he said.

"I'd have to decide in the next few weeks, maybe before Christmas, maybe just after. But I'm going to take my time. It's a big decision."

"Everyone knows how passionate I am about playing for my country and to represent my country in an Olympics would be pretty incredible, especially as the Olympics is in a part of London where I grew up as a kid," he said.

