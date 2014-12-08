United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
CARSON, California The United States will travel to Germany to face coach Juergen Klinsmann's former team in a June 2015 friendly, while a game against the Netherlands has also been confirmed.
US Soccer said on Sunday they had lined up seven friendlies for the opening six months of next year with a trip to the Netherlands on June 5.
The United States will face Germany five days later, marking the third time Klinsmann has faced his home country.
Germany enjoyed a 1-0 win in the group stage of the World Cup in Brazil while a year earlier, the United States scored a 4-3 friendly win in Washington DC.
The year starts with a visit to Chile on Jan. 28 before a home game against Panama on Feb. 8.
March sees the United States head to Europe to play Denmark and Switzerland before an April 15 clash with traditional rivals Mexico.
The Americans will be in action in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.