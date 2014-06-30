Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Former Brazil playmaker Kaka will sign for new Major League Soccer team Orlando City after terminating his contract with AC Milan by mutual consent.
"I've always said I wanted to play in the USA and now I have reached an agreement to play there," Kaka told Milan's TV channel on Monday.
"First I will go on loan to Sao Paulo (in Brazil) and then my adventure in USA with Orlando will begin."
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes the side can qualify for next season's Champions League and hopes that the Merseysiders can become a regular feature in Europe's elite club competition.