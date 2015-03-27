Former Germany coach Berti Vogts has been appointed as a technical advisor to the United States men's national team, U.S. Soccer said.

The 68-year-old Vogts assisted U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann at last year's World Cup in Brazil and has now been handed a permanent role with the team.

"We had a fantastic experience with Berti during the 2014 World Cup," Klinsmann said in a statement. "His knowledge and experience is a tremendous asset for us."

Klinsmann was the captain of Vogts's Germany team who won the 1996 European Championship.

Vogts played 96 times for his country and was a member of the West Germany side who won the 1974 World Cup.

He coached Germany from 1990-98 before spells in charge of the national teams of Kuwait, Scotland, Nigeria and Aszerbaijan.

