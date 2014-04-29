Former Chelsea soccer star Marcel Desailly walks past the Barclays Premier League trophy on display at Nakivubo war memorial stadium in Uganda?s capital Kampala June 1, 2008. REUTERS/James Akena

HANOI World Cup winner Marcel Desailly is unlikely to become Vietnam's national coach because he is unsuitable for the job, a top official said on Tuesday, the latest setback in the Frenchman's bid to launch his coaching career.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea player approached Vietnam after their manager quit on April 4, but the former France captain was not the candidate the Vietnam Football Federation is looking for.

"We consider three key, important categories for this position: working conditions, coaching experience and reputation," secretary general Le Hoai Anh told Reuters.

"It's unlikely we would consider him as his conditions were unsuitable for this position."

Anh would not specify what Desailly's demands were but a source with close knowledge of the matter said the 45-year-old's salary request was too high given his lack of experience.

Soccer is hugely popular in Vietnam, largely because of the country's passion for illicit gambling, but with funds limited, the national side has struggled to win trophies or hire big-name coaches.

Vietnam are 116th in FIFA's world rankings and their biggest win was the 2008 Suzuki Cup, the South-east Asian championship.

The rebuff is another blow for 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner Desailly as he seeks to make the step-up from decorated player and television pundit to international coach.

He applied to become Malaysia's coach in February.

(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Osmond)