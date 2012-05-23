Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls out instructions at his first session as manager for Norwegian team Molde in Molde January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned down the chance of managing Aston Villa, a spokesman for the English Premier League said on Tuesday.

"Solskjaer is no longer an alternative for Aston Villa. He has said no for family reasons," Bryan Doogan told Norway's TV2 Sport.

TV2 Sport said the Molde manager told Aston Villa, who fired boss Alex McLeish after a disappointing season, of his decision following a dinner with Molde sponsor Kjell Inge Rokke.

Rokke's company Aker withdrew more than 20 million Norwegian crowns (1.77 million pounds) in sponsorship following Solskjaer's decision to visit Birmingham to talk to Aston Villa about the managerial vacancy.