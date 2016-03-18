LONDON Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been left out of the Wales squad for friendles against fellow Euro 2016 finalists Northern Ireland and Ukraine to allow him more time to regain full fitness.

Manager Chris Coleman told reporters on Friday that the decision had been taken jointly with the Spanish club, who are in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The world's most expensive player has struggled since he tore a calf muscle in January and suffered a setback during his recovery last month. His wife is also due to give birth imminently to their second child.

"It's been first class with Madrid all the way along," said Coleman.

"Both parties feel it's right he stays where he is, works right, gets treatment, and he'll benefit from that between now and the end of the season.

"I think he would have come along (to the camp) but his wife is ready to give birth any time so I think that obviously takes precedence," the manager added.

Coleman said the player's condition had been key to the decision, however.

"It's more to do with the physical side of things, with his injury. First and foremost that's what we dealt with. Obviously his wife and family come first but that wasn't really discussed," he added.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Leicester City midfielder Andy King were also omitted due to injury from the 26-man squad.

Wales play Northern Ireland in Cardiff on March 24 and in Ukraine four days later.

The European Championship in France, starting in June, will be only the second major finals for Wales after qualifying for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)