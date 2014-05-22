LONDON Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 following Cardiff City's relegation from the Premier League.

The forward represented his country 78 times before retiring from international football in 2013 and he played for eight Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Ham United and Manchester City during a 17-year playing career.

"Cardiff City Football Club would like to place on record their thanks to departing forward Craig Bellamy, who confirmed his retirement from the game on Thursday to bring a glittering 17-year career in the game to an end," the club said in a statement on their website.

Bellamy, who played his final game in Cardiff's 2-1 home defeat by Chelsea on the last day of the season told website www.walesonline.co.uk he had offers to continue playing from clubs in England and the United States but was planning to move into management.

