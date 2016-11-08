Wales manager Chris Coleman during the press conference. Wales - Chris Coleman Press Conference - The Vale Hotel, Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 2/11/16. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine/ Livepic

Wales manager Chris Coleman is still rankled by the 2012 memory of their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Serbia as his team prepare to clash with the same opponents in Saturday's World Cup qualifier in Cardiff.

Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales have five points in Group D and trail both Serbia and Ireland, who have seven points each after three matches.

"It still haunts me, to be honest," Coleman told reporters.

"There's nothing worse than when you feel like you've let your country down -- and I did that in a big way... I was hanging on to my job.

"We had a room upstairs (in the dressing room) with no lights. I remember sitting in there with Kit Symons and Osian Roberts (his assistants) and I didn't want to come out and talk. It was the worst I've ever felt, the absolute worst."

Wales have never beaten Serbia, and Coleman, who will be without defenders Ben Davies and James Collins, warned that his team would have to be on their game to get win.

"Serbia are very aggressive offensively, they take chances," he added.

Austria are a point behind Wales, followed by Georgia and Moldova. The winners of each group qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the eight best runners-up advancing to a play-off round.

