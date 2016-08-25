West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey's injury could have been prevented, Wales manager Chris Coleman has said, adding he was surprised the Euro 2016 semi-finalist was rushed back for the opening Premier League game against Liverpool.
Manager Arsene Wenger's decision to play Ramsey in Arsenal's 4-3 defeat against Liverpool backfired as the player suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out of his country's World Cup qualifier against Moldova on Sept. 5.
Coleman said he expected Wenger to hand Ramsey an extended break following the tournament in France.
"It's disappointing he's got an injury. Could it have been prevented? Possibly, yes," Coleman told reporters on Wednesday.
"I think we all expected him to (miss the start of the season), so I don't know what happened between and when he ended up on the pitch.
"I think, to a man, if you were looking at that (team sheet against Liverpool), it was a bit of a surprise he started.
"I think Aaron said himself (in France) that he wasn't expecting to."
Defender Laurent Koscielny, midfielder Mesut Ozil and striker Olivier Giroud were all left out of the team for the game against Liverpool.
"It was a long tournament for Aaron, after a long, hard season. So I don't know why he was treated differently," Coleman added. "I think Arsenal have a certain way of doing things.
"A lot has been said about their injury list, they're doing the same things now as what they've always done - they're not going to change now.
"That's up to them, Aaron's Arsenal's player."
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.