Football Soccer Britain - Wales - Chris Coleman Press Conference - The Vale Resort, Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 24/8/16Wales manager Chris Coleman during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Henry Browne

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey's injury could have been prevented, Wales manager Chris Coleman has said, adding he was surprised the Euro 2016 semi-finalist was rushed back for the opening Premier League game against Liverpool.

Manager Arsene Wenger's decision to play Ramsey in Arsenal's 4-3 defeat against Liverpool backfired as the player suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out of his country's World Cup qualifier against Moldova on Sept. 5.

Coleman said he expected Wenger to hand Ramsey an extended break following the tournament in France.

"It's disappointing he's got an injury. Could it have been prevented? Possibly, yes," Coleman told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think we all expected him to (miss the start of the season), so I don't know what happened between and when he ended up on the pitch.

"I think, to a man, if you were looking at that (team sheet against Liverpool), it was a bit of a surprise he started.

"I think Aaron said himself (in France) that he wasn't expecting to."

Defender Laurent Koscielny, midfielder Mesut Ozil and striker Olivier Giroud were all left out of the team for the game against Liverpool.

"It was a long tournament for Aaron, after a long, hard season. So I don't know why he was treated differently," Coleman added. "I think Arsenal have a certain way of doing things.

"A lot has been said about their injury list, they're doing the same things now as what they've always done - they're not going to change now.

"That's up to them, Aaron's Arsenal's player."

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)