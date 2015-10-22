LONDON Wales have lost all seven internationals they have played against the Netherlands but will start as favourites to end that dismal sequence when they meet them in something of a role-reversal friendly in Cardiff next month.

For Wales will be using the game as the start of their preparations for their first major tournament since 1958 while the Dutch will merely be the sparring partner after failing to qualify for next year's Euro 2016 finals in France.

In their seven meetings, all since 1988, the Dutch have outscored Wales 21-3 and won their last friendly 2-0 in Amsterdam in June last year, the Dutch team's final preparation before the World Cup in Brazil.

"We produced an excellent display when we last met the Netherlands," Wales manager Chris Coleman said when the FA of Wales announced the fixture on Thursday.

"We look forward to welcoming the Dutch to Cardiff for what I'm sure will prove to be a valuable and entertaining match as we begin preparations for Euro 2016 in France."

Wales have not taken part in a major finals since the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, while the Dutch are missing out for the first time since failing to reach the 2002 World Cup. They last missed the Euros in 1984.

The match will be at the Cardiff City Stadium on Nov.13.

