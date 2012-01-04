Tributes to Wales manager Gary Speed hang on a gate outside Cardiff City's stadium in Cardiff, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Wales will host Costa Rica next month in a memorial match for late national manager Gary Speed, who was found dead at his home on November 27 in an apparent suicide.

Speed, 42, made his international debut for Wales against Costa Rica in May 1990 and won 85 caps in all. He became Wales manager in December 2010.

"This will be an opportunity to celebrate the life and achievements of a great servant to Welsh football both as a player and as a manager," the Football Association of Wales said in a statement.

The match will take place on February 29 at Cardiff City's stadium.

