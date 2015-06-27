Jun 27, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Japan defender Saori Ariyoshi (19) and Australia forward Caitlin Foord (9) compete for the ball during the second half in the quarterfinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

EDMONTON Defending champions Japan reached the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup thanks to an 87th minute goal from substitute Mana Iwabuchi that gave them a 1-0 win over battling Australia on Saturday.

There had been little to choose between the two teams in the heat at the Commonwealth Stadium, although Japan carved out the better chances with Shinobu Ohno going close twice in the first half.

The Matildas closed down Japan’s midfield superbly, not allowing them to find the fast-passing rhythm that has been typical of their performances in the tournament.

The game looked headed for extra-time when the decisive moment came, with a little less than four minutes left.

From a corner, Aussie keeper Lydia Williams saved at the feet of Azusa Iwashimizu, but the defender recovered and slipped the ball to 22-year-old Iwabuchi, who fired into an unguarded goal from point-blank range.

Japan meet the winners of Saturday’s other quarter-final between hosts Canada and England.

Japan coach Norio Sasaki said he had not been worried about losing, even though his team left it late.

“I felt that even if we didn’t score in 90 minutes, we would get one in extra-time and that is what we talked about at half-time. The game-plan was executed well,” said Sasaki.

For Australia, the World Cup campaign ended in agony as their players collapsed to the ground at the final whistle, exhausted and clearly distraught at the outcome.

“They created the better chances, you have to say the better team won,” said Australia coach Alen Stajcic, an observation that was hard to dispute.

Earlier, Ohno went close with an attempted lob in the eighth minute and then the striker fired just wide after a good break and low cross from Nahomi Kawasumi.

Australia’s attacks were sporadic and their first effort on goal came via a free-kick from 20 yards by Alanna Kennedy, which flashed just wide of the post.

Matildas' keeper Williams again showed her value 12 minutes before half-time when she tipped over a long-range drive from Japan captain Aya Miyama.

At the other end, Emily van Egmond went close in the 56th minute with a fierce drive that whistled over the bar, but Australia could not find enough fluency or possession to really trouble the Japanese back line.

(Editing by Andrew Both)