Jun 9, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Players from Brazil and Korea Republic shake hands following their Group E soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Brazil defeated Korea Republic 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 9, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Korea Republic forward Ji Soyun (10) drives the ball against Brazil defender Rafaelle (16) and defender Monica (3) in the second half of a Group E soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Marta became the all-time leading scorer at the women's World Cup by notching Brazil's second from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win over South Korea in their Group E opener on Tuesday.

Formiga gave Brazil the lead in the first half in Montreal before Marta doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute, her 15th career World Cup goal taking her past retired German forward Birgit Prinz.

The win put Brazil top of Group E after Costa Rica drew 1-1 with Spain earlier in the day.

