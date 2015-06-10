Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
Marta became the all-time leading scorer at the women's World Cup by notching Brazil's second from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win over South Korea in their Group E opener on Tuesday.
Formiga gave Brazil the lead in the first half in Montreal before Marta doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute, her 15th career World Cup goal taking her past retired German forward Birgit Prinz.
The win put Brazil top of Group E after Costa Rica drew 1-1 with Spain earlier in the day.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
GENEVA Josip Drmic scored less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute to give Switzerland a 1-0 win over Latvia which kept up their 100 percent record in their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.