Jun 15, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Canada forward Adriana Leon (19) sits on the turf after falling during the second half against Netherlands in a Group A soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Canada ties Netherlands 1-1. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 15, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Netherlands forward Lieke Martens (11) dribbles the ball against Canada midfielder Desiree Scott (11) and Canada midfielder Ashley Lawrence (22) during the second half in a Group A soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Canada ties Netherlands 1-1. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Canada stumbled late against the Netherlands on Monday but the 1-1 result still was enough for the host team to win Group A and advance to the knockout round of the Women's World Cup.

Ashley Lawrence put Canada ahead in the 10th minute with a shot that deflected in off Dutch goalkeeper Loes Geurts. A late goal from Netherlands substitute Kirsten Van De Ven in the 87th minute evened the game for good in Montreal.

Moments before allowing her first goal of the tournament, Erin McLeod had made a splendid left leg save on Netherlands forward Manon Melis.

Canada will next play a third-place finisher on Saturday in Vancouver, while the Netherlands, third in the group, will have to wait to see if they move on to the Round of 16.

(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)