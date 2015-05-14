Paris St Germain's Marie-Laure Delie (3R) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against FFC Frankfurt during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Paris St Germain's Marie-Laure Delie (C) scores a goal against FFC Frankfurt's Desiree Schumann during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FFC Frankfurt's Bianca Schmidt challenges Paris St Germain's Fatmire Alushi (R) during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FFC Frankfurt's Celia Sasic challenges Paris St Germain's Laura Georges (R) during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FFC Frankfurt's Mandy Islacker (C, bottom) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against Paris St Germain during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FFC Frankfurt's Mandy Islacker (R, bottom) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against Paris St Germain during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Paris St Germain's Marie-Laure Delie (3R) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against FFC Frankfurt during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces FFC Frankfurt's Bianca Schmidt (2L) after their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against Paris St Germain in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Paris St Germain's Kosovare Asllani fights for the ball with FFC Frankfurt's Mandy Islacker (R) during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FFC Frankfurt's Mandy Islacker (L) scores a goal against Paris St Germain during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FFC Frankfurt's Mandy Islacker (R, bottom) celebrates with team mates after scoring the winning goal against Paris St Germain during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FFC Frankfurt's Mandy Islacker (L, bottom) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against Paris St Germain during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FFC Frankfurt's Mandy Islacker (L) scores a goal against Paris St Germain during their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FFC Frankfurt's players celebrate with trophy after winnig their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against Paris St Germain in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FFC Frankfurt's players celebrate with trophy after winnig their UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against Paris St Germain in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN A stoppage time winner from Mandy Islacker gave FFC Frankfurt a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain on Thursday as the Germans lifted the women's Champions League trophy for a record fourth time.

Islacker's curling left-footed shot from 15 metres took keeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek by surprise as the Germans won their first title since 2008.

Playing on German soil in Berlin's Jahn Sportpark, the competition's top scorer Celia Sasic made Frankfurt's early dominance count when she headed in following a deflected shot from captain Kerstin Garefrekes for her 14th goal of the season.

But they could not hold on to their lead as PSG scored following a clever corner that allowed Marie-Laure Delie to level with a header at the far post five minutes before the break.

With the game going towards extra time, Islacker stunned the French, who had never made it past the round of 16, to seal a third straight win for a German team after two consecutive wins by VfL Wolfsburg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)