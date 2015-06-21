Jun 20, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Cameroon forward Gabrielle Onguene (7) controls the ball against China during the second half in the round of sixteen in the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup soccer tournament at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 20, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; China midfielder Han Peng (18) is defended by Cameroon defender Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (12) during the first half in the round of sixteen in the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup soccer tournament at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 20, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; China goalkeeper Wang Fei (12) celebrates after defeating Cameroon in the round of sixteen in the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup soccer tournament at Commonwealth Stadium. China won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

EDMONTON, Canada China booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

A classy 12th minute goal from forward Wang Shanshan proved enough for the 1999 runners-up to reach the last eight of the competition where they will face the winners of Monday's game between the United States and Colombia.

Cameroon, playing in their first Women's World Cup finals, will feel unlucky though not to have at least forced extra time with a determined and positive display. The Africans went close to an equaliser in the 65th minute when a looping header from forward Gaelle Enganamouit hit the top of the cross-bar but a well-organised China team held firm for the win.

The decisive goal was a superbly executed move from a corner which was swung in by Wang Lisi to Li Dongna who brought the ball down nicely and then set up Wang who side-footed a volley home.

Cameroon were lively in midfield, bursting forward with pace with Francine Zouga and Madeleine Ngono Mani particularly influential, but they lacked the killer touch in the final third.

China should have doubled their advantage shortly after the interval but Wang Lisi missed a good chance at the back post from close range, slicing the ball wide.

Wang Shanshan, a converted defender playing as centre-forward, also should have done better in the 60th minute when she was put clear with a ball over the top but shot wide.

Cameroon were determined to make China regret those missed opportunities and after Enganamouit's header went close, Ajara Nchout tested Wang Fei with a volley at the back post.

The long ball was causing Cameroon's high defensive line some trouble though Lou Jiahui raced on to one deep pass and had an attempted lob superbly tipped wide by Annette Ngo Ndom.

Wang Shanshan again found herself free on goal but she hesitated and allowed Christine Manie to intervene.

Cameroon piled on the pressure in the final minutes but China kept their shape well and made sure of their place in the quarter-finals.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)