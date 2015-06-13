Oxford's men win the 163rd boat race, Cambridge win women's
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.
Colombia shocked France 2-0 for the first massive upset at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Moncton on Saturday.
Lady Andrade gave Colombia the lead in the 19th minute and Catalina Usme padded the scoreline in second-half stoppage time.
Goalkeeper Sandra Sepulveda kept her side ahead with some superb play for 28th-ranked Colombia in their shock victory over No. 3 France.
The win was Las Cafeteras’ first in a Women’s World Cup and came on the heels of a late-goal draw against Mexico in their opener last Tuesday.
Colombia, with four points from two games, lead their group and seem set to advance to the next stage.
They will complete Group F play against England in Montreal.
France, with three points, will finish against Mexico in Ottawa. Both matches are set for Wednesday.
