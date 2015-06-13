Jun 13, 2015; Moncton, New Brunswick, CAN; Mexico forward Renae Cuellar (19) kicks the ball during the second half against England in a Group F soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Moncton Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

Second-half goals from Francesca Kirby and Karen Carney lifted England to a 2-1 win against Mexico in Moncton on Saturday.

Kirby scored with an outstanding individual effort inside the penalty box to score England’s first goal of the 2015 Women’s World Cup in the 71st minute, while Carney headed in a pinpoint cross from Alex Greenwood in the 82nd minute.

Kirby’s goal was especially satisfying. The 21-year-old Reading striker quit the game four years ago due to depression as a result of dealing with her mother’s death due to a brain haemorrhage when Kirby was 14.

She and Carney rallied No. 6 to a much-needed lead before Mexico’s Fabiola Ibarra gave her team hope with a goal in stoppage time, but there was little time for an equaliser.

England, 1-0-1, will finish its Group F stage against Colombia in Montreal, while Mexico, 0-1-1, will play France in Ottawa. Both games are set for Saturday.

(Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)