Jun 27, 2015; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; England midfielder Jill Scott (8) celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in the quarterfinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium. England won 2-1.

EDMONTON England’s Lionesses may have ruined Canada’s Women’s World Cup party but they are now hoping the local fans switch their loyalties to backing them as the tournament underdogs.

The day after a 2-1 win over the Canadians in Vancouver, England flew to Edmonton to begin preparing for Wednesday’s semi-final against holders Japan at the Commonwealth Stadium.

England are clearly hoping the Commonwealth spirit will extend to the locals forgiving the Lionesses for eliminating their team and backing them as the underdogs.

Arriving at the airport, England went swiftly into a charm offensive, praising the host nation’s players and fans.

“We have a huge amount of respect for that Canadian team and the nation. We were privileged to be part of a great occasion. For our players it will live long in their memory, they will remember that for the rest of their lives,” said England coach Mark Sampson, looking back on the win in B.C Place.

“The hairs on the back of my neck stood up when Christine Sinclair spoke to the crowd before the game and the crowd erupted and stood up. It showed what a respect there is for the women’s game in this country,” he said.

Asked whether he felt his team could now benefit from ‘home support’, Sampson said: “We will see. Our team have been excellent ambassadors for the game, we have really enjoyed being in all of the cities -- Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and now looking forward to Edmonton.

“We have allowed the players some time to get away and go and experience the city and get involved with the community so, hopefully, people who have met us have got a good reflection of this team.

“It's a huge game for us and we are excited about whatever type of crowd we will face.”

There is also, though, the risk that England could be seen as the villains of the piece for wrecking Canada’s dream.

“I really hope not,” said Sampson, “I hope the way the team has conducted itself, the way it has represented our country with great pride and passion, I really hope a lot of sports fans will connect with that.

“Hopefully, maybe the neutrals will start to support an England team which are certainly rank outsiders in this tournament at the moment.”

