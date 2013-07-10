Denmark's Mariann G. Knudsen (C) is challenged by Germany's Linda Bresonik (R) and Kim Kulig during their Algarve Women's Football Cup match at Algarve stadium in this file photo taken March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

STOCKHOLM Goalkeeper Stina Petersen saved two penalties as Denmark held hosts Sweden to a 1-1 draw in Gothenburg on the opening day of the women's European Championship on Wednesday.

Mariann Knudsen had given Denmark the lead midway through the first half of the Group A match, snapping up a loose ball before advancing and firing in a low shot.

Sweden equalised before halftime, defender Nilla Fischer flicking home a header after Denmark conceded a free kick in the middle of the field.

With Denmark choosing to play free-flowing, passing football, the Swedes dominated in the air and threatened regularly from set pieces.

The hosts had two chances to wrap up the game in the second half but captain Lotta Schelin saw her penalty saved by Petersen after Kosovare Asllani was tripped in the box.

Asllani stepped up to take the Swedes' second spot kick when Theresa Nielsen was penalised for handball with five minutes to go but her weak effort was also saved by Petersen.

Earlier in the day, Italy and Finland played out a 0-0 draw in the tournament's opening game in the coastal town of Halmstad.

Sweden face Finland in Gothenburg on Saturday evening, with Denmark taking on Italy in Halmstad.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Sonia Oxley)