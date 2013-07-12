LINKOPING, Sweden A last-gasp winner from Alexia Putellas gave Spain a dramatic 3-2 victory over England in their opening Group C game at the women's Euro 2013 tournament on Friday.

Spain took an early lead through captain Veronica Boquete before England winger Eniola Oluko quickly equalised.

The game looked to be heading for a draw when Spain's Jennifer Hermoso rifled the ball home in the 85th minute after the opposition failed to clear a corner.

Laura Bassett levelled four minutes later when she swept in Anita Asante's knockdown from a Rachel Yankey corner.

Then, with virtually the last touch of the game, substitute Putellas's downward header narrowly crossed the line to break England hearts.

In another Group C game staged in Norrkoping, France downed Russia 3-1 thanks to two goals from Marie Laure-Delie and one by Eugenie Le Sommer.

Elena Morozova netted a late consolation goal for Russia in a game France dominated from start to finish.

