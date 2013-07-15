France's Wendie Renard celebrates after scoring a goal against North Korea during their women's first round Group G preliminary soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, in this July 28, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/David Moir

LINKOPING, Sweden An early goal from Wendie Renard helped France book their place in the last eight of the European women's soccer championship in Sweden as they secured a 1-0 win over Spain that guaranteed them top spot in Group C on Monday.

Toni Duggan scored a last-gasp equaliser for England, who maintained their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals with a 1-1 draw against Russia.

France tops the standing with six points from their two matches and cannot be overtaken, having beaten second-place Spain, who have three points with one game remaining.

England and Russia have a point apiece with the English occupying third spot on goal difference.

France's winner came after five minutes when Renard got in front of Spain's Irene Paredes and headed home.

England, who lost their opening game to Spain, dominated the opening exchanges, but fell behind when Russia's Nelli Korovkina struck in the 38th minute.

England piled on the pressure but were wasteful in front of goal and looked to be heading for an early exit until substitute Duggan swept a low shot into the net in stoppage time.

England must beat France in their final group game on Thursday to have any chance of progressing to the last eight, with Russia under similar pressure against Spain.

