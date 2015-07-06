Bayern keeper Neuer out for two matches with foot injury
BERLIN Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the club's next two league matches due a training ground injury that required minor surgery, the German champions said on Thursday.
FIFA awarded the following awards after the conclusion of the Women's World Cup on Sunday:
Golden Ball (Best player)
Carli Lloyd, United States
Silver Ball
Amandine Henry, France
Bronze Ball
Aya Miyama, Japan
Golden Glove (Best goalkeeper)
Hope Solo, United States
Young Player Award (best player born after Dec. 31, 1994)
Kadeisha Buchanan, Canada
Golden Boot (Top scorer)
Celia Sasic, Germany
Silver Boot
Carli Lloyd, United States
Bronze Boot
Anja Mittag, Germany
(Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by John O'Brien)
