VANCOUVER When your game is built on possession and suffocating the opposition, the last thing you want to do is concede an early goal -- let alone four inside the first 16 minutes as Japan did in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Frozen by stage fright and overwhelmed by a fired-up United States side, Japan were never in the contest once they fell behind and eventually handed over the title they had won so brilliantly four years ago by a humiliating 5-2 margin.

Coach Norio Sasaki had said on the eve of the final that a good start was vital for the reigning champions and he surely could not have conceived of the nightmare that would unfold before his eyes at BC Place.

A combination of two low balls into the box from set pieces and slack Japanese marking allowed Carli Lloyd to put the United States 2-0 up inside the first five minutes.

A poor clearance header from Azusa Iwashimizu gave Lauren Holiday the chance to volley home the third before keeper Ayumi Kaihori's poor positioning contributed to Lloyd's own third, a wonder goal from halfway.

Japan were left stunned and in completely uncharted territory, having not trailed in any of their six previous matches at a tournament in which they had conceded just three goals.

They faced a monumental task to clamber out of trouble but chasing a game when your style is all about patience and composure on the ball was always going to be tough.

But work themselves back into the contest they did, at least in terms of possession and territory, and Yuki Ogimi turned Julie Johnston to create space for a neat finish past Hope Solo in the 27th minute.

Early pressure in the second half reduced the deficit further when Johnston put through her own net but the Americans went straight up the other end to grab their fifth goal, again from the set piece, with Tobin Heath benefiting from Japan's inability to clear a corner.

Thereafter, Japan found their usual shape and rhythm but the Americans defended in numbers and clear-cut chances were few and far between.

The 'Nadeshiko' threw players forward in the last few minutes but when the final whistle sounded, it was the blue-shirted Japanese who were left wiping away tears of disappointment, as the Americans had after the 2011 final.

They remain Asian champions and will not have to wait four years for a chance of avenging the loss with the Rio de Janeiro Olympics coming up next year.

Football at the Olympics has a much higher profile in the women's game than the men's and Japan were silver medalists at the 2012 Games in London, losing the final 2-1 to the United States.

