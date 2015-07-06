Factbox on the United States, who won the women's World Cup for the third time on Sunday, beating Japan 5-2 in the final.

Current FIFA world ranking: 2

Women's World Cup record:

Finals appearances: (7) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015

Best performances: Champions (1991, 1999, 2015)

- - -

Coach: Jill Ellis

British-born Ellis took over as coach of the national team in May 2014, one month after the departure of Tom Sermanni. She is very familiar with the U.S. set-up, having been development director of U.S. women's soccer since 2011 and has been heavily involved in all aspects of the country's success at senior and youth levels.

- -

Captain: Carli Lloyd.

Midfielder, who scored the winning goals for the U.S. in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic finals. Scored a hat-trick in the first 16 minutes of Sunday's final against Japan and was awarded the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.

- -

How the U.S. won the World Cup

Group D matches:

Beat Australia 3-1

Drew 0-0 with Sweden

Beat Nigeria 1-0

Round of 16:

Beat Colombia 2-0

Quarter-final:

Beat China 1-0

Semi-final:

Beat Germany 2-0

Final:

Beat Japan 5-2

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Hope Solo

Defenders: Lori Chalupny, Whitney Engen, Julie Johnston, Meghan Klingenberg, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Christie Rampone, Becky Sauerbrunn

Midfielders: Shannon Boxx, Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, Lauren Holiday, Carli Lloyd, Heather O’Reilly, Megan Rapinoe

Forwards: Sydney Leroux, Amy Rodriguez, Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Christen Press

