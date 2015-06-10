Jun 9, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Brazil midfielder Formiga (20) celebrates a shot for a goal against Korea Republic in the first half a Group E soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 9, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Brazil midfielder Marta (10) controls the ball in front of Korea Republic defender Lee Eunmi (2) in the second half a Group E soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium.

Marta became the all-time leading scorer at the women’s World Cup on Tuesday as Brazil vaulted to the top of Group E with a 2-0 win over South Korea, while Eugenie Le Sommer's superb long-range strike gave France victory over England.

Marta’s second-half penalty was her 15th career goal at the competition and moved her past retired German forward Birgit Prinz's mark.

Team mate Formiga, playing in her sixth World Cup, set a mark of her own, the 37-year-old becoming the oldest player to score at the tournament when she put Brazil 1-0 up in the first half in Montreal. The win moved Brazil top of Group E after Costa Rica and Spain drew 1-1 earlier in the day. In Group F, France earned a 1-0 win over England thanks to speedy forward Le Sommer's first-half goal.

Le Sommer took advantage of a defensive mix-up by Katie Chapman and Laura Bassett to fire in thunderous shot from the edge of the area in the 29th minute.

In the same group, a goal from Daniela Montoya in the 82nd minute allowed Colombia to escape with a 1-1 draw with Mexico.

Montoya drilled home a shot from outside the penalty area to deny Mexico a first World Cup win.

Mexico face England in their next game while Colombia play France. Brazil next meet Spain and South Korea will shoot for their first World Cup win when they face Costa Rica.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)