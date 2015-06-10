Jun 8, 2015; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Japan midfielder Kozue Ando (7) and Switzerland defender Rachel Rinast (4) battle for the ball in front of Japan forward Yuki Ogimi (17) and Switzerland midfielder Lia Waelti (9) during the first half in a Group C soccer match...

Japan striker Kozue Ando has been ruled out of the women's World Cup in Canada after fracturing her ankle in the holders' opening 1-0 win over Switzerland, the country's football association said on Wednesday.

Ando, 32, who has played over 100 times for the Nadeshiko, suffered the injury in the first half of Tuesday's win when she was clattered into by the Swiss goalkeeper and was forced off the field.

Japan's Aya Miyama converted the resulting 29th minute penalty to claim a 1-0 win in the Group C opener.

"Her characteristic aggressive play was the driving force behind our victory," Japan coach Norio Sasaki was quoted as saying of Ando by Kyodo.

Japan face Cameroon on Friday and then Ecuador on Tuesday.

