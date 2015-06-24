EDMONTON An expanded Women's World Cup has given a chance for emerging teams to test themselves against the best but now the tournament gets down to business with the elite clashing in the quarter-finals starting on Friday.

The last eight action kicks off with Europe's strongest powers in women's football coming face to face when top-ranked Germany face third-ranked France in what, for purists, should be the standout game.

Germany's attack has been deadly, scoring 19 goals in four games and while 10 of those came in the thrashing of Ivory Coast, the 4-1 drubbing of Sweden in the second round showed exactly why Nadine Angerer's team are viewed as favourites.

Anja Mittag and Celia Sasic are competing with each other for the Golden Boot having struck five goals each so far.

But the French have produced some sparkling football with their entertaining passing and movement on full display in the 3-0 win over South Korea in the last-16.

Marie-Laure Delie, who scored twice in that win will be a real threat to the German defence, while left-winger Louisa Necib, one of the top talents in the women's game, has the stage set for her.

While that game may have the concentration of talent, the most anticipated game in Canada will be the hosts up against England.

Canada, coached by Englishman John Herdman, have not really lived up to the hype but what they have lacked in finesse they have made up for in passion and determination.

England produced one of the surprises of the second round with their victory over Norway and fancy their chances of another upset in Vancouver.

"Canada will have all the fans but we have already showed we have got the players to step up and hopefully they will do it again on Saturday," said skipper Steph Houghton.

Australia are another team who overturned the odds to reach the last eight having knocked out Brazil and they will be underdogs again when they face defending champions Japan in Edmonton.

Japan's short-passing, Spanish style of play was on display in the 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Tuesday and Mizuho Sakaguchi's curling finish for the second was one of the highlights of the second round.

The United States, runners-up to Japan four years ago, will need to find a little more creativity than they have managed so far if they are to open-up a well-organised Chinese defence.

