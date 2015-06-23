Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
EDMONTON, Canada Abby Wambach could face a FIFA reprimand after the United States striker suggested the French referee in Monday's Women's World Cup tie against Colombia "purposefully" booked players who had picked up yellow cards earlier in the tournament.
The U.S beat a resolute Colombia 2-0 at the Commonwealth Stadium but had midfielders Megan Rapinoe and Lauren Holiday booked in the first half and the pair will now be suspended for the quarter-final against China.
"I don't know if they were yellows. It seemed like she was purposefully giving those to the players she knew were sitting on yellows. I don't know if it was just a psychological thing, who knows?" Wambach told reporters.
Rapinoe and Holiday were the only two American players that had started the game under the risk of a possible suspension.
Referee Stephanie Frappart booked Holiday in the 17th minute and Rapinoe was given a yellow card four minutes before halftime.
"I think I got it (the yellow) for an accumulation of calls, all of which were questionable I felt," Rapinoe said of her booking.
"I guess you could say I accumulated all those fouls so that's worth a yellow card but Cheney (Holiday) got her yellow on her very first foul of the game so I didn't think that was fair."
The winner of the quarter-final between the U.S. and China will face either Germany or France in the last four.
Wambach missed a penalty early in the second half when the score was still 0-0.
(Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
DUBLIN The prospect of Britain's exit from the European Union leading to a hard border between the Irish republic and Northern Ireland will not be an issue for an all-island bid to host the 2023 rugby World Cup, the bid's chairman said on Wednesday.