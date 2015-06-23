Jun 22, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; United States forward Abby Wambach (20) kicks a penalty kick during the second half against the Colombia in the round of sixteen in the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup soccer tournament at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich...

EDMONTON, Canada Abby Wambach could face a FIFA reprimand after the United States striker suggested the French referee in Monday's Women's World Cup tie against Colombia "purposefully" booked players who had picked up yellow cards earlier in the tournament.

The U.S beat a resolute Colombia 2-0 at the Commonwealth Stadium but had midfielders Megan Rapinoe and Lauren Holiday booked in the first half and the pair will now be suspended for the quarter-final against China.

"I don't know if they were yellows. It seemed like she was purposefully giving those to the players she knew were sitting on yellows. I don't know if it was just a psychological thing, who knows?" Wambach told reporters.

Rapinoe and Holiday were the only two American players that had started the game under the risk of a possible suspension.

Referee Stephanie Frappart booked Holiday in the 17th minute and Rapinoe was given a yellow card four minutes before halftime.

"I think I got it (the yellow) for an accumulation of calls, all of which were questionable I felt," Rapinoe said of her booking.

"I guess you could say I accumulated all those fouls so that's worth a yellow card but Cheney (Holiday) got her yellow on her very first foul of the game so I didn't think that was fair."

The winner of the quarter-final between the U.S. and China will face either Germany or France in the last four.

Wambach missed a penalty early in the second half when the score was still 0-0.

