Following is a recap of the United States' six Women's World Cup matches on the way to Sunday's final against Japan:

Group D

June 8, Winnipeg, USA 3, Australia 1

The Americans extended their unbeaten run over the Matildas to 25 games as Megan Rapinoe scored twice and keeper Hope Solo produced some dazzling early saves.

With the game tied at 1-1 starting the second half, Christen Press gave the United States their second lead of the game with a goal that seemed to take the wind out of Australia's sails.

June 12, Winnipeg, USA 0 Sweden 0

After a relatively even first 45 minutes, the Americans picked up the pace in the second half but there were no goals to show for their efforts as the tightly-contested match ended in a goalless draw.

June 16, Vancouver, Nigeria 0, USA 1

An Abby Wambach volley seconds before half time was all the scoring the United States would need in a 1-0 win over Nigeria that sent them into the knockout round as Group D winners.

The goal by Wambach, her 14th World Cup tally, moved the American captain into a tie for second on the all-time list with Germany's Birgit Prinz.

Round of 16

June 22, Edmonton, USA 2, Colombia 0

In what was a closer contest than many had expected, the Americans managed to turn the match in their favour shortly after half time.

After Abby Wambach missed a penalty, which was awarded after Colombian keeper Catalina Perez was sent off, a strike by Alex Morgan and then Carli Lloyd from the penalty spot put the Americans in control.

Quarter-finals

June 26, Ottawa, China 0, USA 1

The Americans came into the game missing two key players through suspension but proved far too strong for a young, defensively-minded Chinese side, who seemed more and more intimidated as the game went on.

U.S. captain Carli Lloyd scored the winner in the 51st minute, jumping high to head home a long looping cross from defender Julie Johnston.

Semi-finals

June 30, Montreal, USA 2, Germany 0

The inventive and fleet-footed Americans were the superior side throughout an exciting game but did benefit from two crucial decisions by the referee.

They took the lead in the 69th minute when captain Carli Lloyd scored a penalty after the referee ruled that Annike Krahn had obstructed Alex Morgan, even though replays showed the offence took place outside the box.

Minutes earlier, U.S. defender Julie Johnston was adjudged to have pulled down Alexandra Popp but escaped with just a yellow card. Germany's Celia Sasic, the tournament's top scorer, pushed the ensuing spot-kick wide.

