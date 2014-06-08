Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
LONDON German sportswear company Adidas said on Sunday publicity generated by bribery allegations over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar risked damaging soccer, the second sponsor to raise concerns over the issue.
Soccer's governing body FIFA is conducting an internal investigation into the decisions to hold the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 Cup in Qatar.
"We are confident that the matter is being dealt with as a priority," Adidas said in a statement.
"Adidas enjoys a long-term and successful partnership with FIFA that we are looking forward to continue. Having said that, the negative tenor of the public debate around FIFA at the moment is neither good for football nor for FIFA and its partners," it added.
Adidas has a long-term sponsorship with FIFA that runs until 2030.Fellow sponsor Sony has called for a "thorough investigation" into bribery claims first reported in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper.
Both Qatar and Russia deny any wrongdoing.
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.