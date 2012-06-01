YAOUNDE Cameroon will be without midfielder Enoh Eyong and defender Nicholas Nkoulou in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo, coach Denis Lavagne said on Friday.

"Eyong sustained a knee injury during the friendly match against Guinea in Metz last week while Nicolas Nkoulou has not yet fully recovered from a knee injury he sustained with his club," the coach told Reuters.

"However, I'm sure my players will still put on a great show. The other players have showed a great determination, have been working very hard over the last two weeks during training sessions in France and back here at home. I have faith they will do well. We've not lost any of our last eight games."

Eyong, from Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam, was injured in the first game back for Cameroon after a two-month suspension for his part in a player strike last November. Nkoulou was hurt last month while playing for Olympique Marseille.

