Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
TIRANA A late goal by defender Tom Hogli prevented Albania going to the top of the Group E table as they drew 1-1 with Norway in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.
Valdet Rama put the home team in front after 41 minutes when he sprinted down the left wing before cutting in to score.
Fired up by Rama's goal and an enthusiastic crowd, Albania could have scored a second when a Hamdi Salihi header was touched on to the bar by Norway goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.
Hogli was then left unmarked to head Norway back on terms in the 85th minute.
Albania, who have never qualified for the finals of a major tournament, have 10 points from six games, one behind group leaders Switzerland.
Norway have eight points from six matches.
(Reporting by Benet Koleka; editing by Tony Jimenez)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.