Algeria have arranged a World Cup warm-up match against Romania on June 4 in Geneva, the Algerian Football Federation said on Sunday.

More games will be scheduled as part of the north African side's preparations for this year's World Cup in Brazil, where they meet Belgium, Russia and South Korea in Group H.

Algeria have a friendly against Slovenia on March 5 in Blida but are still searching for opponents for a game in Algiers on May 31.

