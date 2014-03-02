World Cup finalists Algeria have added another friendly to their preparations and will play Armenia in a warm-up game in Geneva on May 31, the Algerian Football Federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The match will be one of three they have planned before Algeria head to Brazil, where they share a group with Belgium, Russia and South Korea.

They have already fixed a game with Romania in Geneva on June 4.

Algeria host Slovenia in Blida on Wednesday as they begin the build-up to a second successive World Cup appearance.

