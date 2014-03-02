Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
World Cup finalists Algeria have added another friendly to their preparations and will play Armenia in a warm-up game in Geneva on May 31, the Algerian Football Federation said in a statement on Sunday.
The match will be one of three they have planned before Algeria head to Brazil, where they share a group with Belgium, Russia and South Korea.
They have already fixed a game with Romania in Geneva on June 4.
Algeria host Slovenia in Blida on Wednesday as they begin the build-up to a second successive World Cup appearance.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).