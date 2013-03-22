Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Turkey struck two first-half goals to beat bottom side Andorra 2-0 in a World Cup Group D qualifier on Friday although an unimpressive performance did little to boost confidence about their prospects of reaching the finals.
The visitors went ahead on the half-hour with a free kick by Selcuk Inan from the edge of the area that flew into the far corner of Josep Gomes net after Burak Yilmaz was fouled.
Burak Yilmaz doubled Turkey's lead just before the break with a cross-shot from a narrow angle after being put in by Umut Bulut though they failed to capitalise on any more chances.
Turkey, who are struggling in fourth place in the six-team group with six points from five matches, host Hungary on Tuesday having lost the away fixture 3-1 in October.
(Writing by Daren Butler in Istanbul; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Unai Emery made a slow start at Paris St Germain but his expertise in European competitions paid dividends with a resounding 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 first leg which his side hope to make count on Wednesday.