Turkey struck two first-half goals to beat bottom side Andorra 2-0 in a World Cup Group D qualifier on Friday although an unimpressive performance did little to boost confidence about their prospects of reaching the finals.

The visitors went ahead on the half-hour with a free kick by Selcuk Inan from the edge of the area that flew into the far corner of Josep Gomes net after Burak Yilmaz was fouled.

Burak Yilmaz doubled Turkey's lead just before the break with a cross-shot from a narrow angle after being put in by Umut Bulut though they failed to capitalise on any more chances.

Turkey, who are struggling in fourth place in the six-team group with six points from five matches, host Hungary on Tuesday having lost the away fixture 3-1 in October.

(Writing by Daren Butler in Istanbul; Editing by Ken Ferris)