Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and Trinidad and Tobago's Khaalem Hyland (L) fight for the ball as teammate Angel Di Maria follows during their international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Buenos Aires June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES Lionel Messi’s Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in a World Cup warmup at the Monumental on Wednesday.

Striker Rodrigo Palacio, midfielder Javier Mascherano with a tap-in after a Messi free kick came back off the post, and substitute Maxi Rodriguez scored the goals.

Palacio, playing in place of Gonzalo Higuain who is nursing a bruised muscle, came off 15 minutes from the end after twisting his ankle.

Argentina, looking to win their third world title, face Bosnia, Iran and Nigeria in Group F at the Brazil finals starting on June 12.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)