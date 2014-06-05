Monaco stay true to attacking philosophy
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES Lionel Messi’s Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in a World Cup warmup at the Monumental on Wednesday.
Striker Rodrigo Palacio, midfielder Javier Mascherano with a tap-in after a Messi free kick came back off the post, and substitute Maxi Rodriguez scored the goals.
Palacio, playing in place of Gonzalo Higuain who is nursing a bruised muscle, came off 15 minutes from the end after twisting his ankle.
Argentina, looking to win their third world title, face Bosnia, Iran and Nigeria in Group F at the Brazil finals starting on June 12.
(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)
MADRID Jan Oblak became an Atletico Madrid hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League two years ago and the Slovenian made his mark against the German side again with a virtuoso display on Wednesday.
MONACO Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.