COLONIA, Uruguay Argentina and neighbouring Uruguay will bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup, Argentine President Mauricio Macri said at a joint news conference on Thursday with Uruguayan leader Tabare Vazquez.

"We have decided that our best opportunity is to jointly nominate ourselves as candidates," Macri said during a visit to Colonia, Uruguay.

Uruguay hosted and won the first World Cup in 1930, beating Argentina 4-2 in the final.

(Reporting by Matias Larramendi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Pritha Sarkar)