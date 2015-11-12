Fans of Brazil wait for the start of the 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match between Argentina and Brazil in Buenos Aires, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

BUENOS AIRES The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was postponed less than an hour before kick off on Thursday due to heavy rain that left the pitch waterlogged and fans in traffic unable to get to the ground, Brazilian officials said.

The match will now take place at the same Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Friday at 9pm local time (0000 GMT).

"We met with match officials and the Argentine representatives and there's no way the game can go on," Gilmar Rinaldi, assistant Brazil coach told reporters at the stadium.

"It wouldn't just be hard to play good football, there is hail and lightning and the forecast is that it will get worse.

"The players could be at risk and the referee decided to postpone the game," Rinaldi added.

"We agreed that it will be played at the same time tomorrow."

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)