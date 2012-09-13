Armenia midfielder Gevorg Gazaryan has apologised for his altercation with a ballboy during this week's 1-0 defeat by Bulgaria in a World Cup Group B qualifier.

The 24-year-old Metalurg Donetsk player, who has scored eight goals in 28 internationals, was sent off in the 77th minute for angrily hurling the ball at the youth in Sofia on Tuesday.

"I want to apologise to FIFA for having violated the rules of fair play," Gazaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

"I would also like to apologise to the FFA (Armenian football federation), all members of the national team, the fans and finally the guy that I hit with the ball.

"I understand and accept my mistake," added Gazaryan who won five Armenian league titles with Pyunik Erevan between 2006-10.

The ballboy was also ordered off by fourth official Stephan Klossner of Switzerland.

"The fourth official shouted in my face 'You - out' but it was the coolest day of my life," said Slavia Sofia junior team player Bozhidar Atanasov.

